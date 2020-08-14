Delhi’s coronavirus count breaches 1.5-lakh mark nearly 40 days after crossing 1 lakh

Delhi's coronavirus tally breached the 1.50-lakh mark on Friday, thirty-nine days after crossing 1 lakh, according to official figures. Delhi government data shows that while the national capital recorded its first 50,000 cases in 110 days, the second 50,000 cases came in just 18 days, while the third 50,000 in 39 days.

Delhi had reported its first case on March 1, and the tally reached 50,000 on June 19, taking 110 days, while the 1-lakh mark was breached in the next 18 days, on July 6. The city recorded 1,192 infections on Friday, which took the overall tally of positive cases to 1,50,652, according to a Delhi government health bulletin. The death toll rose by 11 to reach 4,178. The number of active cases as on Friday was 11,366. Delhi's highest single-day spike came on June 23, when 3,947 cases were reported. A month later, the number was 1,349, reflecting a pattern of decreasing daily cases, and the numbers kept improving. The recovery rate which had fallen to nearly 36 per cent in June, has now improved to over 89 per cent, higher than the national recovery rate of 71.17 per cent.

In June, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had estimated that the city's coronavirus count could reach a lakh by June-end and 5.5 lakh by July-end. However, the national capital managed to arrest the rise in the cases. Experts have attributed the improvement in figures to ramped-up testing, reworking of the containment strategy and the home-isolation model. In a statement on August 4, the Delhi government had also said that home-isolation, maximum testing, increase in number of beds and good medical infrastructure have brought down the positivity and mortality rate in Delhi.

The national capital began conducting rapid antigen tests from June 18 and the number of tests went up quickly from about 7,000 a day to more than 20,000. Since the beginning of August, Delhi has seen a fluctuation in daily coronavirus cases, with August 8 recording 1,404 cases, the highest single-day count in nearly two weeks.

The city's first case was that of a businessman in East Delhi who was diagnosed with COVID-19 after returning from Italy. By May 18, the national capital had reported a total of 10,054 cases at an average of nearly 127 instances of the infection daily. Over the next 13 days, the tally rose to 19,844, the Delhi government data shows. On June 1, the cases breached the 20,000-mark while on June 9, the cases crossed 30,000. The cases crossed 40,000 on June 14.