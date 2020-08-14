NIA arrests 4 more accused in Kerala gold smuggling case

The NIA has arrested four more people for their alleged involvement in the Kerala gold smuggling case after their roles in the conspiracy and smuggling surfaced, an official said on Friday. The agency has so far arrested 20 people in the case of smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE consulate in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram, an NIA spokesperson said.

Mohamed Anwar T M, Hamzath Abdu Salam, Hamjad Ali, all residents of Malappuram, and Samju T M of Kozhikode were arrested by the NIA on Thursday, the official said. During the custodial interrogation of accused Jalal A M, Mohammad Shafi, Said Alavi and Abdu PT, it was revealed that Anwar, Salam, Samju and Hamjad provided funds for procuring and smuggling gold into India, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

Searches were carried out at their residences in six locations in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on Friday in which digital devices and incriminating documents were seized, he said. The NIA took over the probe and registered a case on July 10 against four people, including a key woman suspect, for their alleged involvement in smuggling 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore in a diplomatic baggage in Kerala, the official said.

Further investigation in the case was underway, the official added..