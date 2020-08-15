Left Menu
Development News Edition

Services of over 450 PRD jawans terminated due to budget shortage

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttarakhand Department of Youth Welfare terminated the services of Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) personnel posted in Dehradun due to shortage budget, an order from the Youth welfare office stated.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 15-08-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 00:08 IST
Services of over 450 PRD jawans terminated due to budget shortage
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttarakhand Department of Youth Welfare terminated the services of Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) personnel posted in Dehradun due to shortage budget, an order from the Youth welfare office stated.

This included around 450 personnel who were posted in COVID-19 centres.

An order signed by the District Youth Welfare and PRD officer in Dehradun stated that the services of the PRD jawans deployed at various places would be terminated from August 31 and has the approval of the District Magistrate. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Bipartisan resolution condemning Chinese aggression to change LAC introduced in US Senate

A bipartisan resolution was introduced in US Senate on Thursday condemning Chinas use of military aggression to change the status quo at the Line of Actual Control LAC. Senators John Cornyn Republican and Mark Warner Democrat submitted the ...

Independence Day: 4 CISF personnel who died on duty to be conferred with Shaurya Chakra today

Four jawans of the Central Industrial Security Force CISF will be conferred with Shaurya Chakras for their gallant action, courage and devotion to duty during major fire incidents, on the 74th Independence Day on Saturday. The CISF martyrs ...

Light to moderate rainfall very likely over North and South Goa

Light to moderate spells of rain are likely to occur at most parts of North Goa and South Goa districts during the next three hours from 11 pm onwards, the Goa Meteorological Centre informed on Friday.Isolated locations over north and south...

Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained

Astronomers have determined the cause of the dramatic dimming observed last year and earlier this year of one of the brightest stars in the night sky, a colossus called Betelgeuse that appears to be on its way toward a violent death.Based o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020