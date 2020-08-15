Left Menu
Mangaluru-based man creates environment friendly tri-colour badges for I-Day

A Mangaluru-based man has created environment-friendly tri-coloured badges for the Independence Day.

ANI | Mangaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-08-2020 00:19 IST
Environment-friendly badges created by Mangaluru based man ahead of Independence day. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A Mangaluru-based man has created environment-friendly tri-coloured badges for the Independence Day. Nitin Vas of Mangaluru celebrates Independence day with such innovative ideas every year and this year he made plastic-free national flags and badges with paper pulp embedded with seeds.

Vas said, "Every year, we celebrate Independence Day in a different manner. "We know that the plastic flags are discarded after the celebration but we are focusing on the environment by reducing plastic and promote organic things that go well with the environment." Amid the pandemic, our business has been impacted but we have received orders from Mangaluru and nearby areas, he added.

On August 15, 1947, India had achieved independence after years of struggle. On this day, it ceased to be a colonial nation and secured full autonomy from the British that ruled over it for years. The day holds great significance in the heart of every Indian citizen living in India and abroad.

On August 15, 2020, India will mark the 74th Independence Day. (ANI)

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada's COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

