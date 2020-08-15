From LoC to LAC, armed forces given befitting replies to those challenging India's sovereignty: PM

Indian soldiers have given befitting reply to those who challenged the country's sovereignty "from LoC to LAC", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, in a subtle message to Pakistan and China. In his seventh straight Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort, the prime minister said the country is fighting terrorism as well as expansionism with determination.

Asserting that the respect for India's sovereignty is supreme and that the world has seen in Ladakh what India's brave jawans can do to maintain this resolve, Modi said,"I salute all those brave soldiers from the Red Fort." "From LoC to LAC, anyone who casts an eye on the sovereignty of the country, the armed forces of the country have responded in the language they understand," Modi said, adding the whole country is united in protecting the sovereignty of the country. The prime minister's comments came in the midst of India's festering border row with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and rising incidents of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash with Chinese armies in Galwan Valley. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.