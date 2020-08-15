Move forward with 'Make for World' mantra along with 'Make in India': PM Modi

While addressing the nation on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the nation now needs to move forward with 'Make for World' mantra along with 'Make in India'. "Today, many big companies are turning towards India. We have to move forward with the mantra of 'Make for World' mantra along with 'Make in India'," he said while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The Prime Minister also said the middle class needs more opportunities and freedom from government interference. "Professionals from the middle class are not only making their mark in India but across the globe. The middle class needs more opportunities, the middle class needs more freedom from the interference of government," he said during his speech.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hoisted the national flag before delivering the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day.