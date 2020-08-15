Left Menu
C'garh CM announces fund for donations for Ram Van Gaman Path

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that a dedicated fund will be constituted for people to contribute towards the development of his government's ambitious Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit project.

15-08-2020
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that a dedicated fund will be constituted for people to contribute towards the development of his government's ambitious Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit project. He made the announcement during his address at Independence day function here at the Police Parade ground.

"Chhattisgarh is 'nanihal' (maternal place) of Lord Ram. He had also spent most of his time in Chhattisgarh during his exile from Ayodhya," Baghel said. "To keep the memories linked to Lord Ram and Mata Kashulayaalive, the state government has undertaken the RamVan Gaman Tourism Circuit project and began its speedy implementation," Baghel said.

"In order to give an opportunity to the people of the state to contribute towards this sacred work, we have decided to set up the Ram Van Gaman Paryatan Paripath Vikas Kosh," he said. Vehicles fitted with LED screen will be used for the extensive publicity of the project in village panchayats across the state, he said.

According to a tourism department official, a committee will be constituted to look after the functioning of the development fund, in which people would be able to voluntarily make donations for the project. As per the mythology, Ram Van Gaman Path is the route taken by Ram on his way to the 14-year exile.

According to research scholars, Lord Ram had passed through nearly 75 places in the state during his exile. In the first phase of the project, eight of the selected places falling on the forest route taken by Lord Ram will be developed as tourist destinations at a cost of Rs 137.45 crore.

As part of the project, Chandkhuri, believed to be the maternal home of Lord Ram, will be developed as a grand tourist-pilgrimage site. Chandkhuri, a village located around 27 kms away from capital Raipur, is considered as the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya, mother of Lord Ram.

The ancient Mata Kaushalya temple situated in the village will also be given a magnificent look while keeping the original form intact. As per the plan, all the significant places in the state which Lord Ram had visited during his exile, will be connected via road network and ultramodern facilities.

