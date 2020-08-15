Amit Shah, JP Nadda, others hoist national flag at separate events on Independence Day

On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoisted the flag at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday. Shah had confirmed on August 2 that he had been infected with coronavirus, however, he tested negative for the virus on Friday.

Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations for the Independence Day across the country were downsized. Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda also hoisted the national flag at the party's headquarter in New Delhi today.

Similarly, Union Ministers Dr Harsh Vardhan, Jitendra Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Prakash Javadekar also hoisted the flag at separate events in the national capital on Saturday. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed people battling coronavirus on the frontline, saying "corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of the country".

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said it is an occasion to remember freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country. "Congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on this festival of Independence Day. The sacrifice and the resolve to free the country of lakhs of sons and daughters of Maa Bharati is the reason for us being able to breathe in independent India today. This is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This is also a day to show gratitude to security personnel including that of Army, paramilitary and police ensuring our safety," PM Modi said.

He referred to the restrictions due to COVID-19 and said that children, the future of the country, were not at present at the celebrations and recalled the tireless contributions of corona warriors. "We are going through distinct times. I cannot see young children in front of me today (at Red Fort). Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'seva parmo dharma' (service is the main duty) and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them," he said.