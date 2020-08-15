Rawat announces development projects for Gairsain on Independence day

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced a dozen development projects for Gairsain on the occasion of Independence Day, saying its planned development is now the priority of the state government. After hoisting the national flag at the police lines here on Saturday, Rawat said Gairsain was notified as the summer capital of the state to honour the aspirations of the people who fought for statehood to Uttarakhand and now developing the hill town in a planned way is the priority of his government.

The development projects announced for Gairsain and adjoining areas included a 50-bed sub district hospital with telemedicine facilities at the Community Health Centre, Gairsain, a mini secretariat within the Vidhan Sabha premises at Bhararisain, laying of a drinking water pipeline there, a cold storage facility and a food processing plant at Gairsain block. The Jio OFC networking will be expanded in Gairsain-Bhararisain, the adjoining Benital will be developed into an astro village and an eco trail/eco park will be developed in Bhararisain, Rawat said.

Money will also be sanctioned for construction of a government ITI building in Gairsain and the creation of necessary infrastructure there, he said. Claiming that his government had fulfilled 85 per cent of the promises made to the people of the state in the 2017 assembly polls, Rawat said making Gairsain the summer capital of the state was one of them.

Admitting that the coronavirus pandemic has cast its shadow on the Independence day celebrations, Rawat spoke of the steps taken by his government to strengthen the health infrastructure in the state grapple with the crisis. There are enough COVID hospitals, ICUs, isolation beds, ventilators and doctors in the state to deal with any emergency, he said.

He said around four lakh migrants were brought back by the state government in the wake of the crisis. Apart from constantly monitoring their health, their skill mapping has also been done to provide them employment under the Mukhya Mantri Swarojgar Yojana, Rawat said.

Rawat expressed confidence that the pandemic will finally be defeated and with people's co-operation and guidance he will be able to build the state of their dreams. He also spoke of the state government's investment friendly policies and how development starved hilly areas of the state had been kept at the centre of the MSME projects to generate employment in rural areas.

The chief minister also mentioned a massive campaign being run by the state government to revive the state's rivers, lakes and ponds..