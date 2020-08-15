Left Menu
C'garh CM announces scheme for school students

Addressing people during Independence Day celebration at Police Parade ground here, Baghel said Gandhian thinking of serving humanity and Nehruvian institutions and infrastructures enabled his government to fight against Coronavirus. After hoisting the Nation Flag, Baghel received the guard of honour from the joint parade of various security forces.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 15-08-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 15:23 IST
C'garh CM announces scheme for school students
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday announced to launch a special scheme under which school students will be able to learn in their respective localities in view of the suspension of classes due to the coronavirus outbreak. Addressing people during Independence Day celebration at Police Parade ground here, Baghel said Gandhian thinking of serving humanity and Nehruvian institutions and infrastructures enabled his government to fight against Coronavirus.

After hoisting the Nation Flag, Baghel received the guard of honour from the joint parade of various security forces. "The online education platform 'Padhai Tunhar Duar' scheme launched by the state government earlier during the lockdown yielded better results and around 22 lakh children are getting its benefit," he said.

"Taking the initiative further, we are now starting the 'Padhai Tuhar Para' scheme to teach children with the help of community in their localities and villages," the chief minister said. Besides, a Bluetooth-based programme 'Bultu Ke Bol' will be introduced for providing study materials to students in remote areas who do not have access to internet facility, he said.

Highlighting various measures taken by his government in the battle against COVID-19, Baghel said 37 health centres are being constructed while 30 hospitals, 3,383 beds, 517 ICU beds, 479 ventilators have been provided for the treatment of patients. A total of 155 isolation centres have been developed in the districts where about 10,000 beds are available.

"The testing facility, which has reached 6,500 per day, will be enhanced to 10,000 per day. At present, 1,900 health and wellness centres are there in the state and the target is to increase them to 3,100 by the next year," he said. "Gandhian thinking of serving humanity and Nehruvian institutions and infrastructures enabled us to fight against Coronavirus. Following their footsteps, we succeeded in saving the economy during the coronavirus-induced lockdown," he said.

Baghel further said the 'Mukhyamantri Slum Swasthya Yojana' will be launched in urban areas under which people will be provided health facilities at their doorstep through 70 mobile medical units in all the 14 municipal corporations. Similarly, Radhabai Diagnostic Centre Scheme will also be introduced under which pathology and other testing facilities will be provided at concessional rates, he said.

To increase the participation of women in the administration and to protect their interests, it will be mandatory to include women representatives in the committees to be set up for new appointments and promotions in the state, he said. Speaking on his government's strategy to tackle the Maoist menace, he said, "I had earlier said that our priority would be to restore mutual trust and goodwill between the affected parties (in naxal-hit areas). Development works will be carried out to meet the aspirations of locals there".

He said decline in naxal incidents and ongoing development in tribal areas are a symbol of the success of our strategy.

