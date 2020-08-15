UP cops get transit remand of MLA detained in Madhya Pradesh
The Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday handed over the custody of Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra to their Uttar Pradesh counterparts after a local court granted them his transit remand, an officer said. On the court's order, he was handed over to Uttar Pradesh police on a transit remand," said Agar Malwa superintendent of police Rakesh Sagar.PTI | Agarmalwa(Mp) | Updated: 15-08-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 17:08 IST
The Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday handed over the custody of Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra to their Uttar Pradesh counterparts after a local court granted them his transit remand, an officer said. Mishra was detained a day before at Tanodia police post near Agar Malwa on a request from the Uttar Pradesh police.
"MLA Vijay Mishra was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class here on Saturday. On the court's order, he was handed over to Uttar Pradesh police on a transit remand," said Agar Malwa superintendent of police Rakesh Sagar. He said a team of Bhadohi district police had arrived here to take custody of the legislator.
Mishra, who represents Gyanpur seat, is wanted in connection with an extortion case in Uttar Pradesh..
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay Mishra
- Uttar Pradesh
- Madhya Pradesh
- Nishad Party
- Agar Malwa
- Tanodia
- Gyanpur
- Bhadohi
ALSO READ
Two arrested for murder of friend in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh reports 808 new COVID-19 cases
Madhya Pradesh CM tweets his condolence for family of 4 killed in accident
Celebrate Rakhi with complainant, promise to protect her: Madhya Pradesh HC's conditions for bail
Madhya Pradesh cops assault Sikhs; 2 policemen suspended