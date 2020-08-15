Mumbai, Aug 15 (PTI) Top stories from western region
Top stories from western region at 1800 hrs. . BOM7 MP-DAY-CHOUHAN-JOBS Local youths to get priority in govt jobs in MP: Chouhan Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that preference would be given to local youths for government jobs in the state. .
BOM6 CG-DAY-BAGHEL C'garh CM announces scheme for school students Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday announced a special scheme under which school students will be able to learn in their respective localities in view of the suspension of classes due to coronavirus outbreak. . LGB1 GJ-HC-ESERVICES Guj HC launches e-services for filing cases, knowing status Ahmedabad: The Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court on Saturday launched e-services to facilitate e-filing of cases and knowing status. .
MP-MLA-POLICE UP cops get transit remand of MLA detained in Madhya Pradesh Agar Malwa (MP): The Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday handed over the custody of Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra to their Uttar Pradesh counterparts after a local court granted them his transit remand, an officer said.. .
