Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai, Aug 15 (PTI) Top stories from western region

. BOM6 CG-DAY-BAGHEL C'garh CM announces scheme for school students Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday announced a special scheme under which school students will be able to learn in their respective localities in view of the suspension of classes due to coronavirus outbreak.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 18:03 IST
Mumbai, Aug 15 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 1800 hrs. . BOM7 MP-DAY-CHOUHAN-JOBS Local youths to get priority in govt jobs in MP: Chouhan Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that preference would be given to local youths for government jobs in the state. .

BOM6 CG-DAY-BAGHEL C'garh CM announces scheme for school students Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday announced a special scheme under which school students will be able to learn in their respective localities in view of the suspension of classes due to coronavirus outbreak. . LGB1 GJ-HC-ESERVICES Guj HC launches e-services for filing cases, knowing status Ahmedabad: The Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court on Saturday launched e-services to facilitate e-filing of cases and knowing status. .

MP-MLA-POLICE UP cops get transit remand of MLA detained in Madhya Pradesh Agar Malwa (MP): The Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday handed over the custody of Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra to their Uttar Pradesh counterparts after a local court granted them his transit remand, an officer said.. .

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. German health minister warns against party holidaysThe German health minister said on Saturday party holidays were irresponsible as he defended a decision to declare nearly all of Spain,...

LA mayor embraces shift in COVID-19 testing strategy: simplicity and speed

The mayor of the second-largest U.S. city has joined a growing clamor among health experts and politicians for a radical shift in the nations coronavirus testing strategy - from an emphasis on the utmost accuracy to a focus on speed and sim...

ZEE5 announces new web-series 'Zidd' with Amit Sadh and Amrita Puri

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Saturday announced its next original series Zidd, featuring actors Amit Sadh and Amrita Puri in the lead. Described as a tale of conviction, persuasion, passion and commitment, the show will narrate the inspiring...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.S. calls for credible probe into overwhelming Beirut blastThe United States called on Saturday for a transparent and credible investigation into the massive port blast in Beirut that ki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020