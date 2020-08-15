Another body of landslide victim recovered from Talacauvery

One more body was retrieved from the debris of a landslide at Talacauvery in rain-hit Kodagu district of Karnataka on Saturday, police said. With this bodies of three people have been recovered.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Ravi Kiran, 21, one of the assistant temple priests who stayed at the house of chief priest Narayana Achar whose body was retrieved recently. The deceased was a native of Delambadi village of Kasaragod district of Kerala, police said.

The district administration has said the search operations for the other two missing people including Shanta, wife of Narayanachar and another assistant priest Srinivas Padilya will continue. Meanwhile, the district in-charge minister V Somanna on Friday visited Talacauvery Temple and took part in the religious rituals.

He later distributed compensation cheques to the bereaved families of Talacauvery temple priests. The minister gave a cheque for Rs 2.5 lakh each to Narayana Achars daughters and Rs 5 lakh cheque to the deceased Anandatheertha Swamis sister Susheelamma.

Five people in two houses were buried following a landslide at Talacauvery on August 7. The regular pooja rituals have been started in Talacauvery temple after cleaning the premises and in consultation with tantris (priests), local people and public representatives.