File RTI first before criticising, Manipur CM tells detractors on I-Day

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said detractors of his government should first seek details under the RTI Act before criticising its policies and programmes

"Rather than criticising everything, anyone who has a grievance and doubt should seek proper information through RTIand get the facts correct," he said, addressing independence Day programme here, The chief minister also said strict action will be taken against private and government healthcare facilities that deny admission and necessary treatment to COVID-19patients

He appealed to people not to castigate health professionals treating coronavirus patients.