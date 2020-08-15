2 criminals held after encounter with police in UP's Bulandshahr

Two men, who were allegedly looting a person on a road here, were arrested after an encounter with police, an official said on Saturday. The arrests were made after a brief exchange of fire between police and the suspects in Chola area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, he said. One of them sustained bullet injury in the shootout and was rushed to hospital, the official said, adding that the man was wearing a police uniform which he had recently looted from a security personnel.

Two other men involved in the loot managed to flee during the encounter with police, he said. According to Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh, police received information that four men were looting a person on Chola-Sikandrabad road and a team of officials was immediately sent to the spot.

The team reached the location and police personnel surrounded the four men, who, in turn, opened fired at policemen, the senior superintendent of police said. In retaliatory firing, one the suspects got injured while two managed to flee, he said.

Those arrested have been identified as Shabu and Nawab, both residents of Bulandshahr, police said. Shabu had sustained bullet injury in the firing and in undergoing treatment in the district hospital, they said.

They had looted a motorcycle and uniform from a Government Railway Police (GRP) employee on July 29, police said. Two pistols, two motorcycles, including the one looted from the policeman, police uniform and a mobile phone has been recovered from the two men, they said.