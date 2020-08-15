Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal invites 7 corona warriors to I-Day function

Kejriwal in his Independence day speech thanked the ‘corona warriors’ for saving lives during the pandemic and asked the gathering to give them a big round of applause. "Our corona warriors--doctors, nurses, paramedic staff, policemen, civil defence volunteers, sanitation workers and others--served the people without caring for their lives.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 20:30 IST
Kejriwal invites 7 corona warriors to I-Day function
Kejriwal in his Independence day speech thanked the ‘corona warriors’ for saving lives during the pandemic and asked the gathering to give them a big round of applause. Image Credit: ANI

It was a proud moment for seven COVID warriors who were invited to the Delhi government's Independence Day function, as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised them for their work during the pandemic. Kejriwal in his Independence day speech thanked the 'corona warriors' for saving lives during the pandemic and asked the gathering to give them a big round of applause.

"Our corona warriors--doctors, nurses, paramedic staff, policemen, civil defence volunteers, sanitation workers and others--served the people without caring for their lives. You did a virtuous thing by saving lives. I greet you and thank you," he said at the function held at the Secretariat premises here. LNJP hospital nursing staff Sonu, who was invited to the function, said the words of praise by the chief minister would motivate him to do better.

Hirdesh Kumar, senior medical officer at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), said it was a pleasant experience for him. "It feels good to be recognised for your work which inspires you to do better in future," he said.

Kumar, who was in-charge of flu and testing clinic in RGSSH, used to examine 60-70 patients daily at the peak of the pandemic. He said the situation has improved, but there is a rush of non-COVID patients now and care is needed in view of the pandemic.

Delhi Police constable Pradeep Chauhan was also among the seven corona warriors attending the function as special invitees. "I felt proud when the CM praised us and people clapped for us. I would like to say to people to work honestly and take adequate precautions against coronavirus," he said.

Rajeev Singh Parihar, ADM of the central district, was recognised for helping migrant workers. He was responsible for the movement of migrants to other states through buses and trains during the national lockdown. The official also looked after shifting these workers to hunger relief centres and ensuring provisions of food and other amenities for them.

"There were many challenges in the task, but I am happy that I was part of the whole operation. It was a team effort and our efforts paid off," he said. Tej Bahadur, the CATS ambulance driver at GTB Hospital, had to come close to coronavirus patients on many occasions during his duty. He said once he shifted a pregnant COVID-19 patient to a private hospital when his PPE suit was torn while lifting the woman to the ambulance.

"I feel happy to be acknowledged as a corona warrior. It feels good if you serve people and get recognised for your deeds. The praise by the chief minister encourages me to do better in future," he said. South Delhi Municipal Corporation sanitation supervisor Ashok Kumar and civil defence volunteer Deena Nath Yadav were the other COVID warriors invited to the function.

Yadav helped the migrant workers to shift to hunger relief centres when they were stopped by police at Noida and Ghaziabad borders. The chief minister said the Delhi government has provided Rs 1 crore financial assistance to the families of corona warriors in case of death on duty, thus sending the message that the government cared for them.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden administration will place 'high priority' on strengthening India-US ties

A Biden administration will place a high priority on continuing to strengthen the India-US relationship, his campaign said on Saturday, asserting that no common global challenge can be solved without the two countries working as responsible...

Consider me retired: M S Dhoni calls it quits from international cricket

Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday, ending over one year of suspense and also an era during which his often unorthodox leadership and finishing skills became t...

Following captain's footsteps: Suresh Raina retires from International cricket

Suresh Raina, one of Indias prolific white ball players in the last decade and a half, announced his retirement from international cricket, following the footsteps of his favourite captain and mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Rainas message cam...

Bangladesh would like to be part of India's plan of becoming Atmanirbhar, says envoy Mohammad Imran

Bangladesh would also like to be a part of Indias plan of becoming Atmanirbhar, said Bangladeshi High Commissioner to India Mohammad Imran here on Saturday. I attended the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, today morning. It was ver...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020