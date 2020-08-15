Kejriwal invites 7 corona warriors to I-Day function

It was a proud moment for seven COVID warriors who were invited to the Delhi government's Independence Day function, as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised them for their work during the pandemic. Kejriwal in his Independence day speech thanked the 'corona warriors' for saving lives during the pandemic and asked the gathering to give them a big round of applause.

"Our corona warriors--doctors, nurses, paramedic staff, policemen, civil defence volunteers, sanitation workers and others--served the people without caring for their lives. You did a virtuous thing by saving lives. I greet you and thank you," he said at the function held at the Secretariat premises here. LNJP hospital nursing staff Sonu, who was invited to the function, said the words of praise by the chief minister would motivate him to do better.

Hirdesh Kumar, senior medical officer at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), said it was a pleasant experience for him. "It feels good to be recognised for your work which inspires you to do better in future," he said.

Kumar, who was in-charge of flu and testing clinic in RGSSH, used to examine 60-70 patients daily at the peak of the pandemic. He said the situation has improved, but there is a rush of non-COVID patients now and care is needed in view of the pandemic.

Delhi Police constable Pradeep Chauhan was also among the seven corona warriors attending the function as special invitees. "I felt proud when the CM praised us and people clapped for us. I would like to say to people to work honestly and take adequate precautions against coronavirus," he said.

Rajeev Singh Parihar, ADM of the central district, was recognised for helping migrant workers. He was responsible for the movement of migrants to other states through buses and trains during the national lockdown. The official also looked after shifting these workers to hunger relief centres and ensuring provisions of food and other amenities for them.

"There were many challenges in the task, but I am happy that I was part of the whole operation. It was a team effort and our efforts paid off," he said. Tej Bahadur, the CATS ambulance driver at GTB Hospital, had to come close to coronavirus patients on many occasions during his duty. He said once he shifted a pregnant COVID-19 patient to a private hospital when his PPE suit was torn while lifting the woman to the ambulance.

"I feel happy to be acknowledged as a corona warrior. It feels good if you serve people and get recognised for your deeds. The praise by the chief minister encourages me to do better in future," he said. South Delhi Municipal Corporation sanitation supervisor Ashok Kumar and civil defence volunteer Deena Nath Yadav were the other COVID warriors invited to the function.

Yadav helped the migrant workers to shift to hunger relief centres when they were stopped by police at Noida and Ghaziabad borders. The chief minister said the Delhi government has provided Rs 1 crore financial assistance to the families of corona warriors in case of death on duty, thus sending the message that the government cared for them.