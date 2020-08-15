Left Menu
New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

. DES44 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP's COVID-19 caseload rises to 1,50,061; death toll mounts to 2,393 Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reached 2,393 with 58 more fatalities, while 4,774 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 1,50,061.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL95 DAY-LD JK-INTERNET I-Day: Mobile internet services restored in Kashmir Srinagar: Internet services on mobile devices were restored in the Kashmir Valley on Saturday after remaining suspended for several hours as a precautionary measure on the occasion of Independence Day. .

DEL77 DAY-JK-LD LG J-K on a new journey of normalcy and development, says LG in his Independence Day speech Srinagar: A new era of normalcy and development has dawned in Jammu and Kashmir due to the changes effected in the last one year, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday and expressed the resolve to make peace, progress and social harmony the most integral part of the transformed narrative. . DES30 DAY-RJ-GEHLOT Rajasthan CM Gehlot urges people to counter divisive forces Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Saturday called for keeping democracy intact and urged people to counter divisive forces. .

DES16 UP-DAY-ADITYANATH Adityanath remembers freedom fighters on I-Day Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remembered Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day on Saturday. . DEL112 HP-DAY-THAKUR PM to inaugurate 'Atal Tunnel' in Rohtang next month: Himachal CM on I-Day Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said the 'Atal Tunnel' in Rohtang would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the end of September this year. .

DES24 DAY-PB-LD AMARINDER Punjab CM promises jobs, debt relief for landless farmers Mohali: Pitching for the revival of the state economy, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced relief for landless farmers and said his government will help youth get six lakh jobs over the next two years. . DES43 DAY-HR-KHATTAR 200 more villages to get 24-hr power supply: CM Khattar Chandigarh: Describing electricity as a prerequisite for development, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said his government will ensure round the clock power supply to 200 more villages. .

DES5 PB-HR-DAY-EVENTS Subdued I-Day celebrations in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh due to COVID-19 Chandigarh: In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Punjab, Haryana and their joint capital Chandigarh celebrated Independence Day on Saturday in a subdued manner by following safety guidelines. . DES18 DAY-U'KHAND-PROJECTS Rawat announces development projects for Gairsain on Independence day Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced a dozen development projects for Gairsain on the occasion of Independence Day, saying its planned development is now the priority of the state government. .

DES27 UP-AZAMGARH-VIOLENCE Killing of village head in Azamgarh: UP Police invokes NSA against four Lucknow/Azamgarh: The Uttar Pradesh Police has invoked the stringent National Security Act against four people in connection with the killing of a village head in Azamgarh’s Basgaon, which had triggered a mob violence. . DES45 UP-MLA UP MLA Vijay Mishra arrested by Bhadohi police for role in criminal case Bhadohi (UP): A Bhadohi police team on Saturday took Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra, detained at Agar Malwa in Madhya Pradesh on its request for the lawmaker's alleged role in a criminal case, in its custody and is bringing him here on transit remand, said an official. .

DES38 UP-AMBUSH-ARREST Another accused of Kanpur ambush arrested Kanpur (UP): Another accused of the Kanpur ambush during which eight policemen were killed by henchmen of slain gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested here in Chaubepur on Saturday, police said. . DES44 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP's COVID-19 caseload rises to 1,50,061; death toll mounts to 2,393 Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reached 2,393 with 58 more fatalities, while 4,774 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 1,50,061. .

DES31 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan: 686 fresh COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths; infection tally nears 60,000-mark Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 686 fresh coronavirus cases and 13 deaths due to the disease on Saturday, taking the state’s infection tally to 59,378. . DES51 PB-VIRUS-COUNT Record 40 fatalities push COVID-19 death toll in Punjab to 771 Chandigarh: The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab reached 771 on Saturday with a record 40 fatalities, while 1,033 new cases took the infection tally to 30,041, according to a medical bulletin. .

DES46 HP-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 tally in HP crosses 3,900-mark with 33 fresh cases Shimla: The COVID-19 tally in Himachal Pradesh reached 3,908 on Saturday with 33 more people testing positive for the disease, an official said. PTI RDK RDK. .

