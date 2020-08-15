Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Kite flying disrupts power supplies in many areas'

A total of 24 kite flying-related trippings were reported from different areas by BSES discoms BYPL and BRPL, and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), discom spokespersons said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 20:38 IST
'Kite flying disrupts power supplies in many areas'
The discoms had earlier issued advisories urging people not to use metal coated kite strings (manjha) and avoid flying kites near electrical installations, during Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day. Image Credit: Pixabay

Power distribution companies on Saturday had a tough time dealing with cases of power tripping due to the festive kite flying across the city to celebrate Independence Day. A total of 24 kite flying-related trippings were reported from different areas by BSES discoms BYPL and BRPL, and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), discom spokespersons said. "There were a total of 15 kite flying related trippings in BSES areas this year from different places including Najafgargh, Nangloi, R K Puram, areas near Siri Fort, Mukherjee Park, Karol Bagh and others," said a BSES spokesperson.

The electricity supply to affected areas, however, was restored within 15 minutes, he said. With a large number of people, especially young children indulging in kite flying on the day, nine cases of trippings were reported from TPDDL areas by 4.30 PM, a company spokesperson said.

"Two 66/33 KV circuits and one power transformer also tripped. These trippings impacted power supply to approximately 12,000 consumers. Our team is working on a war footing to restore the supply at the earliest," he said. The most impacted areas are Gulabi Bagh, Shastri Nagar, Mangram Park, Hardev Park, Krishan Vihar, Vijay Vihar and sectors 28 and 29 in Rohini, he said.

The discoms had earlier issued advisories urging people not to use metal coated kite strings (manjha) and avoid flying kites near electrical installations, during Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day. This year, the people were requested to be extra cautious due to the ongoing pandemic as an entanglement of metal coated manjha (kite string) may interrupt power supply to hospitals and other essential services resulting in inconvenience to all," said the TPDDL spokesperson.

According to estimates, tripping of one 33/66 KV overhead line can disrupt power supply to over 10,000 residents of an area and tripping of a single 11 KV line to over 2,500 residents, he said. Last year, there were around 12 instances of kite flying-related trappings in TPDDLT areas, he added.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden administration will place 'high priority' on strengthening India-US ties

A Biden administration will place a high priority on continuing to strengthen the India-US relationship, his campaign said on Saturday, asserting that no common global challenge can be solved without the two countries working as responsible...

Consider me retired: M S Dhoni calls it quits from international cricket

Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday, ending over one year of suspense and also an era during which his often unorthodox leadership and finishing skills became t...

Following captain's footsteps: Suresh Raina retires from International cricket

Suresh Raina, one of Indias prolific white ball players in the last decade and a half, announced his retirement from international cricket, following the footsteps of his favourite captain and mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Rainas message cam...

Bangladesh would like to be part of India's plan of becoming Atmanirbhar, says envoy Mohammad Imran

Bangladesh would also like to be a part of Indias plan of becoming Atmanirbhar, said Bangladeshi High Commissioner to India Mohammad Imran here on Saturday. I attended the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, today morning. It was ver...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020