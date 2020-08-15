BSF holds musical programme to celebrate I-DAY at Attari check post

A musical programme was organised at the Indo-Pak joint check post to mark Independence Day, officials said here on Saturday. However, there was no one from the public to watch the programme due to a ban imposed on their entry in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Border Security Force Director General Surjeet Singh Deswal unfurled the national flag, according to the officials. Addressing troops, the DG said amid the coronavirus pandemic, the BSF personnel have been performing their duties on the border with honesty and sincerity. The DG also participated in a 10-km-long 'Independence Day Walk' with BSF personnel. A BSF personnel was honoured with a bravery award, five with President Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 46 with Service Police Medal for Meritorious Service. This year, sweets were not exchanged between India and Pakistan, neither on Friday nor Saturday, the officials said.

The DG also paid obeisance at the Golden Temple during his visit to the city...