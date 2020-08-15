Left Menu
Krishna district admin warns people of flooding in low-lying areas

Krishna District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz said that over 1 lakh cusecs are expected in the Prakasam barrage and appealed to people living in low-lying areas of the district to be alert about the possibility of flooding caused by heavy rains.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 15-08-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 23:49 IST
Visuals from Prakasam barrage (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Krishna District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz said that over 1 lakh cusecs are expected in the Prakasam barrage and appealed to people living in low-lying areas of the district to be alert about the possibility of flooding caused by heavy rains. "Around 82,000 cusecs of water has been received at the Prakasam barrage today and 10,000 cusecs of it is released to the canals. The remaining water has been released downwards. 70 gates of the barrage are lifted for release of the water. Over 1 lakh cusecs are expected to accumulate so people are expected to remain vigilant," Imtiaz said.

He added that control rooms were made available at every Mandal and the National Disaster Relief Force and the State Disaster Relief Force teams are also available for any emergency. Control rooms have been made available at every Mandal. The heavy rains have caused the Krishna river to overflow at Keesara. Floodwaters hampered traffic at Damuluru junction and transportation between Veerulapadu and Nandigama mandals was obstructed.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the next 2 days," the India Meteorological Department tweeted. (ANI)

