3 fishermen go missing after trawler capsizes in sea
Three fishermen went missing when a trawler, which was returning to Kakdwip in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district after deep-sea fishing, capsized in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, police said.PTI | Canning | Updated: 15-08-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 23:53 IST
Three fishermen went missing when a trawler, which was returning to Kakdwip in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district after deep-sea fishing, capsized in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, police said. There were 15 people on board fishing boat FB Prosenjit' that capsized near Jambudwip, an island about 8 km to the southwest of Kakdwip.
Fishermen who were on another trawler 'FB Mahabharat' rescued 12 of them and brought them to Kakdwip. However, three others could not be traced, police said.
A number of trawlers from Kakdwip and Frazerganj will go to Jambudwip on Sunday morning to salvage the sunken fishing boat and in search for the three missing persons, police said..
