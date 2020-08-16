West Bengal: Former Naxal leader hoists national flag, celebrates I-Day with locals
Prasanta Mahato, a former Naxal leader hoisted the national flag and celebrated the 74th Independence Day with locals in West Midnapore district of West Bengal on Saturday.ANI | West Midnapore (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-08-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 10:17 IST
Prasanta Mahato, a former Naxal leader hoisted the national flag and celebrated the 74th Independence Day with locals in West Midnapore district of West Bengal on Saturday. After the flag hoisting ceremony, those present on the occasion sang the national anthem after which Mahato distributed sweets among the children, as part of the celebration.
While speaking on the occasion, he said that earlier he used to hoist a black flag, but soon after realising he was on the wrong track, he started to obey the Indian constitution. "Earlier, I had joined the Naxals and I organised them in this area from Bhimpur to Madhupur. We used to host a black flag in this entire area. We then realised our mistake and that we have to obey the Indian constitution and so we joined the mainstream. We can't declare war against the administration by hosting the black flag," he told ANI.
On Saturday, India celebrated the 74th Independence Day. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour from the ramparts of Red Fort and delivered his customary address to the nation. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- Naxal
- West Midnapore district
- Narendra Modi
- Indian
ALSO READ
Two Naxals wanted for murdering cops held in C'garh's Bijapur
West Bengal govt issues new guidelines on treating COVID-19 patients with comorbidities
3 injured in clash in West Bengal's Basanti
Record 49 COVID-19 fatalities in West Bengal push toll to 1,678; highest single-day spike of 2,739 new cases takes tally in state to 75,516: Health Dept.
West Bengal reports 2,739 new coronavirus cases