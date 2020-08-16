Rape-murder of teenage girl in Lakhimpur Kheri has shaken humanity:oppn

Left Menu
Opposition parties on Sunday hit out the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over the rape and murder of a teenage girl in Lakhimpur Kheri district, charging that atrocities on women and children in the state are on the rise.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-08-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 12:50 IST
Opposition parties on Sunday hit out the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over the rape and murder of a teenage girl in Lakhimpur Kheri district, charging that atrocities on women and children in the state are on the rise. A 13-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in the district on Friday and two men have been arrested for the crime, police said on Sunday.

Lashing out at the state government, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the incident has shaken humanity. "The rape and murder of a teenage girl in Lakhimpur Kheri in UP is an incident, which has shaken humanity. In the BJP rule, atrocities on children and women are at an all-time high," he charged in a tweet in Hindi.

"Why is the BJP government shielding those who are involved in rape, kidnapping, murder and other crime," the former state chief minister asked. Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Sunday said, "The inhuman act with a girl has put humanity to shame. This is an extremely saddening incident. In this episode, the police must initiate such a strong action that it becomes a deterrent for criminals." In a tweet in Hindi, Prasad asked, "What was the police doing that such a big incident took place. Action must be taken against the guilty persons. The safety of the family (of the girl) should be looked into".

Terming the incident as very saddening and shameful, BSP supremo Mayawati had on Saturday demanded strict action against the guilty. "What is the difference between the SP government and the present BJP government... The BSP demands that the government should initiate strong action against the guilty in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and also in the Azamgarh incident," she said in a tweet. A village head was recently killed in Azamgarh.PTI NAV  DV DV

