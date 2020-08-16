Left Menu
Development News Edition

No idol immersion, community celebrations this Ganesh Chaturthi: Delhi pollution body

There will be no large congregations, community celebrations or idol immersion at public places on Ganesh Chaturthi in the national capital this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 13:01 IST
No idol immersion, community celebrations this Ganesh Chaturthi: Delhi pollution body

There will be no large congregations, community celebrations or idol immersion at public places on Ganesh Chaturthi in the national capital this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. A fine of Rs 50,000 will be imposed on violators, it said.

This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 22. Idol immersion in the Yamuna river was banned following an order by the National Green Tribunal in 2015.

Last year, the Delhi government had created artificial ponds at public places for people to immerse idols on Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja. "Idol immersion in artificial ponds, too, is not allowed this time as large gatherings will increase the risk of virus transmission," a DPCC official said.

Community celebrations cannot happen as large congregations are prohibited by the government in view of the pandemic, he said. The pollution control body has asked residents to perform the idol immersion ritual in a bucket or container at home.

The Delhi Police and civic bodies have been directed to check the entry of vehicles carrying idols into the city. Idol makers and sellers have been directed to use natural material "as described in the holy scripts" like traditional clay to make idols.

"The use of baked clay and plaster of Paris is prohibited," the DPCC said. "Painting of idols should be discouraged. In case idols are to be painted, only water-soluble and non-toxic natural dyes should be used," it said.

Paints, colours and dyes used in making idols contain hazardous chemicals such as mercury, zinc oxide, chromium, lead and cadmium which harm aquatic life and can cause cancer, respiratory ailments and skin infections among humans. Several studies conducted to assess the impact of idol immersion have revealed deterioration of water quality in terms of conductivity, biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and heavy metal concentration.

BOD is the amount of oxygen required by bacteria to decompose organic matter in water. Clean water has a BOD value of less than 5 ppm, whereas highly polluted water has a BOD value of 17 ppm or more..

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

18 killed, 21 missing after Nepal landslide

Eighteen bodies have been recovered in Nepals Sindhupalchowk district after a landslide hit the area on August 14, officials said. Twenty-one others are still missing as rescuers continued to search for people trapped under the debris.Lands...

COVID-19: Prayagraj streets remain deserted amid weekend lockdown

The streets of Prayagraj wore a deserted look amid the weekly coronavirus-lockdown, imposed in the district on weekends. The lockdown shall continue till 5.00 am on Monday morning.According to an earlier notification, the weekend lockdown w...

Cyclist Triyasha Paul tests positive for coronavirus

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Sunday said that cyclist Triyasha Paul has tested positive for coronavirus. Paul, who is a part of the National Cycling Camp scheduled to begin at Indira Gandhi National Stadium, arrived at the camp on A...

Vajpayee a 'widely accepted' leader with admirers across political spectrum: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a portrait of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary on Sunday at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations here and described him as a widely accepted leader. Speaki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020