Left Menu
Development News Edition

23 prisoners of Rajkot Central jail test coronavirus positive

As many as 23 prisoners of the Rajkot Central Jail in Gujarat have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Sunday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the jail has gone up to 34, the official said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-08-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 13:39 IST
23 prisoners of Rajkot Central jail test coronavirus positive
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 23 prisoners of the Rajkot Central Jail in Gujarat have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Sunday. Rapid antigen tests were conducted on 94 inmates and results of 23 of them, including undertrials and convicts, came out positive on Saturday night, jail superintendent Banno Joshi said.

"The infected inmates are asymptomatic and have been isolated. We are in the process of getting them hospitalised," Joshi said. There are total 1,386 inmates in the Rajkot Central Jail as on date.

Earlier, 11 inmates had tested positive for coronavirus on various occasions. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the jail has gone up to 34, the official said. The district has so far reported 3,173 COVID-19 cases.

As per the health department, 65 patients have till now died due to the disease and there are 1,423 active cases, while 1,685 patients have recovered..

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

18 killed, 21 missing after Nepal landslide

Eighteen bodies have been recovered in Nepals Sindhupalchowk district after a landslide hit the area on August 14, officials said. Twenty-one others are still missing as rescuers continued to search for people trapped under the debris.Lands...

COVID-19: Prayagraj streets remain deserted amid weekend lockdown

The streets of Prayagraj wore a deserted look amid the weekly coronavirus-lockdown, imposed in the district on weekends. The lockdown shall continue till 5.00 am on Monday morning.According to an earlier notification, the weekend lockdown w...

Cyclist Triyasha Paul tests positive for coronavirus

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Sunday said that cyclist Triyasha Paul has tested positive for coronavirus. Paul, who is a part of the National Cycling Camp scheduled to begin at Indira Gandhi National Stadium, arrived at the camp on A...

Vajpayee a 'widely accepted' leader with admirers across political spectrum: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a portrait of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary on Sunday at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations here and described him as a widely accepted leader. Speaki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020