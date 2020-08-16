Left Menu
Development News Edition

Darknet misuse for drug crimes discussed in BRICS meet attended by India:MHA

"The common points emerged during the discussions include need for real-time information sharing among the member states and need to curb increased drug trafficking through maritime routes," it said. It added that the "misuse of darknet and other advanced technologies for drug trafficking was one of the key focal areas of the meeting." Darknet refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is used for narcotics sale, exchange of pornographic content and other illegal activities by using the secret alleys of the onion router (ToR) to stay away from the surveillance of law enforcement agencies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 13:39 IST
Darknet misuse for drug crimes discussed in BRICS meet attended by India:MHA

India discussed "misuse" of the darknet and modern technology for drug trafficking during a recent webinar conference of BRICS nations, a government statement said on Sunday. The anti-narcotics agencies of this multi-nation grouping also discussed steps to curb increased instances of drug trafficking through the maritime route, it said.

The 4th session of the BRICS anti-drug working group, under the chairmanship of Russia, was held on August 12 and the Indian side was represented by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Director General Rakesh Asthana. The BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa and India.

"Fruitful exchange of opinions concerning the drug situation in the BRICS states, the international and regional trends of illegal trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, as well as the impact of various internal and external factors on the situation took place during the summit," a statement issued by the Union Home Ministry said. "The common points emerged during the discussions include need for real-time information sharing among the member states and need to curb increased drug trafficking through maritime routes," it said.

It added that the "misuse of darknet and other advanced technologies for drug trafficking was one of the key focal areas of the meeting." Darknet refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is used for narcotics sale, exchange of pornographic content and other illegal activities by using the secret alleys of the onion router (ToR) to stay away from the surveillance of law enforcement agencies. The NCB had busted a first-ever such case after it apprehended a narcotics vendor based in Uttar Pradesh in February who allegedly used the darknet to ship hundreds of psychotropic drug parcels abroad in the garb of sex stimulation medicines.

The member nations adopted a communiqué that covered all the points discussed in the meeting, the statement said. "The growing economic might of BRICS countries, their significance as one of the main driving forces of global economic development, their substantial population and abundant natural resources form the foundation of their influence on the international scene and are the driving forces behind the grouping," it said.

"Among other areas of collaboration, matters pertaining to drug trafficking is an important area of cooperation among the BRICS member states," it added. The Indian side at the conference included NCB Deputy Director General (operations) B Radhika, NCB Deputy Director (operations) KPS Malhotra, First Secretary (trade) in the Indian Embassy at Moscow Vrindaba Gohil and under secretary (multilateral economic relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs Vaibhav Tandale, it said. PTI NES  DV DV

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

18 killed, 21 missing after Nepal landslide

Eighteen bodies have been recovered in Nepals Sindhupalchowk district after a landslide hit the area on August 14, officials said. Twenty-one others are still missing as rescuers continued to search for people trapped under the debris.Lands...

COVID-19: Prayagraj streets remain deserted amid weekend lockdown

The streets of Prayagraj wore a deserted look amid the weekly coronavirus-lockdown, imposed in the district on weekends. The lockdown shall continue till 5.00 am on Monday morning.According to an earlier notification, the weekend lockdown w...

Cyclist Triyasha Paul tests positive for coronavirus

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Sunday said that cyclist Triyasha Paul has tested positive for coronavirus. Paul, who is a part of the National Cycling Camp scheduled to begin at Indira Gandhi National Stadium, arrived at the camp on A...

Vajpayee a 'widely accepted' leader with admirers across political spectrum: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a portrait of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary on Sunday at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations here and described him as a widely accepted leader. Speaki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020