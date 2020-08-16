Left Menu
Andhra Irrigation department warns people of flooding in low-lying areas

Irrigation department officials of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday has appealed people of low lying areas to be on alert as 70 gates of Prakasam Barrage in Vijaywada has been lifted to release the flood water

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 16-08-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 15:53 IST
Andhra Irrigation department warns people of flooding in low-lying areas
Seventy gates of Prakasam Barrage in Vijaywada lifted to leave the flood water into the sea (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Irrigation department officials of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday has appealed people of low lying areas to be on alert as 70 gates of Prakasam Barrage in Vijaywada has been lifted to release the floodwater. "River Krishna is overflowing at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada. The floodwater level is increasing at a fast pace. A huge amount of water is accumulating at the barrage due to rains in upper areas. The irrigation department has lifted 70 gates and leaving the flood water into the sea," said the officials.

The officials added that a warning has been issued to the people of low lying areas to be on alert for the possibility of floods. Earlier on Saturday, the Krishna District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz had said that over 1 lakh cusecs are expected in the Prakasam barrage and appealed to people living in low-lying areas of the district to be alert about the possibility of flooding caused by heavy rains.

"Around 82,000 cusecs of water has been received at the Prakasam barrage today and 10,000 cusecs of it is released to the canals. The remaining water has been released downwards. 70 gates of the barrage are lifted for release of the water. Over 1 lakh cusecs are expected to accumulate so people are expected to remain vigilant," Imtiaz said. He added that control rooms were made available at every Mandal and the National Disaster Relief Force and the State Disaster Relief Force teams are also available for any emergency. Control rooms have been made available at every Mandal.

The heavy rains have caused the Krishna river to overflow at Keesara. Floodwaters hampered traffic at Damuluru junction and transportation between Veerulapadu and Nandigama Mandals was obstructed. "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the next 2 days," the India Meteorological Department tweeted on Saturday. (ANI)

