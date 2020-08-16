Left Menu
KTR requests Defence Minister for removal of 'unauthorised' blockade of roads in Secunderabad Cantt

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) has written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh requesting him for the removal of "unauthorised" blockade of roads in Secunderabad Cantonment.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 16-08-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 16:50 IST
Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) has written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh requesting him for the removal of "unauthorised" blockade of roads in Secunderabad Cantonment. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, KTR said that Hyderabad citizens are facing inconvenience due to arbitrary and random decisions of local military authorities against standard MoD protocol.

"Have appealed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Ji to remove unauthorised roadblocks in Secunderabad Cantonment area Millions of Hyderabad citizens are being inconvenienced due to arbitrary and random decisions of local military authorities against standard MoD protocol," he wrote. In his letter to the Defence Minister, KTR stated: "I feel compelled to bring to your kind notice about the plight of more than couple of million citizens living in North and North-Eastern parts of Hyderabad, the State Capital, on account of frequent road blockades and often without any justifiable reasons by reasons by the Local Military Authorities of the Secunderabad Cantonment area."

These authorities resort to regulate the traffic at their will on certain roads, which are otherwise the "lifeline" to these parts being the only connecting road, causing in the process, untold misery and hardship to the local citizens, he added. KTR has requested Singh to intervene and instruct the local authorities not to indulge in such closures of roads without following the standard SOP and without having the necessary authorisation from the concerned authorities in respect of all the roads in Secunderabad Cantonment.

"Further, the elected Council of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), as contemplated under Section 258 of Cantonment Act 2006 may also be consulted and taken into confidence for the closure of a Public Street," KTR stated in his letter. (ANI)

