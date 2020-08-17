BJP to go paperless, Himachal to begin initiative

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to go paperless with the Himachal Pradesh unit of the party becoming the first in the country to implement the initiative, said party leader and in-charge of Hamirpur parliamentary constituency Trilok Jamwal. Addressing a meeting of Hamirpur parliamentary constituency through video conferencing on Sunday he said that the first Vistarak Yojna in Himachal Pradesh will run from the constituency from September 1 to September 15. It is from this programme the paperless initiative will begin by the party.

"The first Vistarak Yojna in Himachal Pradesh will start from Hamirpur parliamentary constituency from September 1 to September 15. This is the first time ever that the BJP is moving towards a paperless organisation and Himachal Pradesh will be the first state to implement it," he said. Apart from Hamirpur, the party will organise the Vistarak Yojna in Kangra from September 16 to September 30, 2020, in Mandi from October 1 to October 15 and in Shimla from October 16 to October 30.

"Through this scheme, the verification of booth presidents and Panna heads will be done through a digital medium. There was a detailed discussion on making a complete blueprint to bring this plan to the ground and make it a complete success," he added further. Pointing out that district-level meetings will be held on August 17 and August 18, Jamwal added, "Under the scheme, Hamirpur district and Dharampur division will meet on August 27, Bilaspur on August 28, Dehra on August 29 and Una on August 30. All the guidelines issued by the government due to COVID-19 will be followed at the meetings." (ANI)