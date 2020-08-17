Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jammu: 3 cars damaged due to road cave-in

Three cars parked on the road were damaged after a portion of a road caved-in near Circular road in Jammu on Monday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:05 IST
Jammu: 3 cars damaged due to road cave-in
3 cars damaged in jammu after a road caved-in near Circular Road area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Three cars parked on the road were damaged after a portion of a road caved-in near Circular road in Jammu on Monday.

Rajkumar Jain, a resident of the area whose car got damaged said, "As this road was reconstructed just 8 months ago, the concerned officials should carry out a probe into this matter."

Another resident Anil Bakshi said that two similar incidents have happened before in the area.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Will file review of order holding me guilty of contempt: Bhushan to SC

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Monday submitted before the Supreme Court that he will file a petition seeking review of its August 14 judgement holding him guilty of contempt of court. Senior advocate Dr Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Pras...

MSD's Magnetic Pull: Dhoni has retired, so have I, says his Pakistan-born fan 'Chacha Chicago'

In Karachi-born Mohammad Bashir Bozais vow to give up watching India-Pakistan play at ICC events, obsessive fandom follows Mahendra Singh Dhoni into retirement, adding to things such as jersey number and disciples such as Suresh Raina. Trav...

Colliers International appoints Bhupindra Singh in a strategic role in North India

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- Colliers International India is delighted to announce appointment of Bhupindra Singh as Managing Director, Office Services North India to accelerate growth of office services vertical in North In...

Fire incident reported at Parliament Annexe building

Seven fire tenders were rushed to Parliament Annexe building in central Delhi after a fire incident was reported there Monday morning, an official said. The Delhi Fire Services official said the fire broke out in room number 633 on the sixt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020