Jammu: 3 cars damaged due to road cave-in
Three cars parked on the road were damaged after a portion of a road caved-in near Circular road in Jammu on Monday.ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:05 IST
Rajkumar Jain, a resident of the area whose car got damaged said, "As this road was reconstructed just 8 months ago, the concerned officials should carry out a probe into this matter."
Another resident Anil Bakshi said that two similar incidents have happened before in the area.