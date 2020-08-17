Left Menu
Normal life affected in parts of Telangana due to heavy rains

Rajender said the north Telangana districts like Karimnagar, Warangal and parts of Khammam received heavy rains which led to rivulets and other water bodies overflowing, according to an official release. The government would provide immediate help like food to the affected people and other assistance after flood waters receded, he said.

Normal life was affected at various places in Telangana on Monday due to the incessant rains lashing the state for the past few days which inundated several low-lying areas. The flood level in Godavari river at Bhadrachalam was 60.7 ft, crossing the 3rd Warning Level, at 1300 hours on Monday, official sources said.

Several rivulets and other water bodies at different places in the state were overflowing due to the incessant rains, leading to inundation of low-lying areas and affecting transport links. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is reviewing the situation arising out of the heavy rains from time to time, obtaining district-wise information and giving instructions accordingly, an official release said.

According to official data (up to 8.30 AM on Monday) , Venkatapuram (Tahsil office) and Wazeed in Mulugu district and Mujigi in Nirmal district received 166.5, 154.5 and 128 mm of rainfall respectively. Several other places received heavy rains, it said.

State Health Minister Eatala Rajender visited the submerged areas and the roads that suffered damage in his Assembly constituency of Huzurabad. Rajender said the north Telangana districts like Karimnagar, Warangal and parts of Khammam received heavy rains which led to rivulets and other water bodies overflowing, according to an official release.

The government would provide immediate help like food to the affected people and other assistance after flood waters receded, he said. State Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod reviewed the situation in Mulugu district with Collector S Krishna Aditya and directed that residents of low-lying areas be shifted to safer places like schools.

They shouldbe provided with food and other necessaryfacilities, she said. She said efforts should be made to prevent loss of life and that arrangements put in place to rescue if any one is stranded in the floodwaters.

The CM has already put the official machinery in the state on a high alert and relief measures are being carried out at the required places, according to the release. In its weather warning, the Met Centre here said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on Monday.

It also said thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana. An octogenarian and her 50-year-old daughter died on Saturday night after their house collapsed in a rain- related incident in Nagarkurnool district.PTI SJR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

