Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teen girl's body found in UP village pond, suspected to have been raped

He said the complaint was filed after the teen went missing on Saturday and her body found two days later from a pond in the Mubarakpur police station area. "Family members have lodged a complaint of murder after committing rape.

PTI | Azamgarh | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:17 IST
Teen girl's body found in UP village pond, suspected to have been raped
Represntative Image Image Credit: ANI

The body of a 16-year-old girl who is suspected to have been raped was recovered from a pond on the outskirts of a village here on Monday, police officials said. The teen, whose family had returned from Mumbai during the lockdown, had been missing since Saturday.

A youth has been detained for questioning and the case will soon be solved, Superintendent of Police (city) Pankaj Pandey said. He said the complaint was filed after the teen went missing on Saturday and her body found two days later from a pond in the Mubarakpur police station area.

"Family members have lodged a complaint of murder after committing rape. A case has been registered in this regard," he said. The incident comes a day after news of a 13-year-old girl being raped and strangled to death in the state's Lakhimpur Kheri district. Two men have been arrested for the crime that took place on Friday, police officials said on Sunday.

They dismissed reports that her body was mutilated. On Saturday, another teenage girl was allegedly raped and singed with cigarette butts by two men in Gorakhpur district. The girl was found unconscious on Saturday and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the district, police said on Sunday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

India men's football team lauds decision to reschedule World Cup qualifiers

The Indian mens football team has welcomed AFCs decision to reschedule the Asian qualifying matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that health of the players is paramount. Last week, the Asian ...

CB-CID office shut for fumigation as 2 contract COVID-19

The office of CB-CID, where three accused in the case relating to the death of Sri Lankan don Angoda Lokka were interrogated, was closed on Monday as two police personnel tested COVID-19 positive. One Special Sub-inspector in the CB-CID tea...

With no aid coming due to COVID fear, family transports body on bicycle

With no one reportedly coming to their aid due to the COVID-19 scare, a family was forced to transport a body on a bicycle amid heavy rains at a village in Belagavi district on Sunday. As the video of the incident went viral, the Congress s...

Will file review of order holding me guilty of contempt: Bhushan to SC

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Monday submitted before the Supreme Court that he will file a petition seeking review of its August 14 judgement holding him guilty of contempt of court. Senior advocate Dr Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Pras...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020