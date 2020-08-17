Left Menu
Shyam Rajak joins RJD after being expelled from JDU

Expelled Janata Dal (United) leader Shyam Rajak on Monday joined Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in presence of Tejashwi Yadav in Patna.

17-08-2020
Expelled JDU leader Shyam Rajak, who joined RJD today in Patna.. Image Credit: ANI

Expelled Janata Dal (United) leader Shyam Rajak on Monday joined Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in presence of Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. Rajak's entry into RJD comes a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar removed him from the State Industries Minister's post and also expelled him from the JDU.

"We welcome Shyam Rajak in our party. We are pleased that Rajak ji has returned his old home, his real home. The way the JDU is functioning, it has left no room for any representative in the state to play their part," said Yadav. He alleged that Bihar, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has entered in a state of turmoil.

Earlier today, Rajak told ANI that almost all ministers in the Bihar Cabinet are unhappy with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and things will become clear in the coming days. He, however, said that he was not aware of whether other leaders were going to leave the party but said that he will be joining the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

"Around 99 percent of ministers in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet are unhappy, currently many of them are unable to make decisions. Things will unfold in due course of time. I, however, do not have any idea about who is going to leave the party. I am joining RJD, that is all I can say," Rajak said. (ANI)

