Water level of rivers in Sangli rises; residents alerted

Water level of the Krishna, Warna and Koyna rivers in Sangli has risen due to continuous rain, following which the district administration has asked people living near the banks of these rivers to remain alert, officials said on Monday. Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are currently stationed in the western Maharashtra district to tackle any situation, they said.

"The water level of Krishna, Warna, Koyna rivers in Sangli has risen due to continuous rains in their catchment areas. Hence, people living on the banks of all these rivers and farmers have been asked to stay alert," an official from the district administration said. He said in the wake of good rainfall, water is being released from various dams built on these rivers.

On Sunday evening, water level of the Krishna river at Irwin bridge here was at 27.10 feet. It is likely to rise up to 38 to 40 feet by Monday evening, he said. Water from the Koyna dam is being released at the rate of 55,900 cusec (cubic foot per second), an official from the water resources department said.

Last year, unprecedented rains wreaked havoc in western Maharashtra, especially in Kolhapur and Sangli districts, claiming over 60 lives..