Left Menu
Development News Edition

R100 million CARA funds allocated to provide support to GBVF victims

The allocation of the fund's account is part of the measures to implement Pillar 4 of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, which includes a response, care, support and healing

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:58 IST
R100 million CARA funds allocated to provide support to GBVF victims
Speaking at the Members of Executive Council (MINMEC) meeting, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said the funding is made available through the National Development Agency (NDA) over a period of 24 months. Image Credit: Twitter(@the_dti)

The Department of Social Development has allocated R100 million from the Criminal Assets Recovery (CARA) Funds Account to provide financial support to organisations rendering services to victims of crime, gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

The allocation of the fund's account is part of the measures to implement Pillar 4 of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, which includes a response, care, support and healing

Speaking at the Members of Executive Council (MINMEC) meeting, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said the funding is made available through the National Development Agency (NDA) over a period of 24 months.

The MINMEC responsible for Social Development held a virtual meeting on Friday, to take stock of the sector's measures to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zulu said an amount of R95 million is set aside for direct financial support to organisations, while R5 million will be used for mentoring and coaching of emerging civil society organisations (CSOs) in the Social Development Sector.

"The first tranche of R45 million has already been transferred for the implementation of services to victims and survivors of gender-based violence and femicide, focusing on family strengthening, social crime prevention, social behaviour change and welfare services.

"To date, a total of 170 contracts have been signed and the first payment has been transferred to 131 organisations to the value of R17.4 million. An additional R17.4 million has been committed as the second phase of payment for the contracted organisations. The process of contracting the remaining 142 CSOs is currently underway," Zulu said.

Relocation of GBV Command Centre

The Minister said the department plans to relocate the Gender-Based Violence Command Centre (GBVCC) to new and bigger premises that were donated by Public Works and Infrastructure in Salvokop, Pretoria.

"We are all living through challenging times, but we want to remind women and girls not to suffer in silence. The Gender-Based Violence Command Centre provides round-the-clock support services," Zulu said.

She said the success of the GBVCC can be attributed to the fact that it is a comprehensive, integrated system that provides immediate, consistent, coordinated and timely support to victims of GBV.

The GBVCC toll-free number to call to speak to a social worker for assistance and counselling is 0800 428 428 (0800 GBV GBV). Callers can also request a social worker from the Command Centre to contact them by dialling *120*7867# (free) from any cell phone.

Strengthening measures to protect most vulnerable groups

The MINMEC also commits to work together to intensify the implementation of measures to protect the most vulnerable groups and minimise the negative impact of the pandemic, particularly in residential care facilities for older persons, persons with disabilities as well as child and youth care centres which have recorded high rates of infection.

Zulu commended the dedication of social service professionals who are in the frontline of the sector's response and reiterated that their health and safety will remain a priority at all times.

Early Childhood Development

The MINMEC further commits towards strengthening and fast-tracking support towards Early Childhood Development (ECD) programmes in ensuring that the programmes meet the COVID-19 requirements.

MINMEC emphasised a need to strengthen and streamline communication using the inter-sectoral forums that have been established in terms of the National Integrated Policy on ECD.

Over 6 million food parcels distributed

On food relief measures, Zulu announced that the department has to date, distributed food parcels to over 6.5 million people across the country, with over 2 million reached in the Gauteng Province alone.

The department's report indicated that the demand for food parcels peaked in May during level 4 of the national lockdown. While current data shows that the demand has levelled off, there is concern that it could ramp up again as more households experience hardship due to unemployment.

Funding for NPOs

Zulu said the provincial departments have been advised to extend the 2019 service level agreements with an additional six months to enable them to continue rendering much-needed services to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister reported that the first quarter tranches of the subsidies were paid to all deserving NPOs, and the department is completing transfers for the second quarter subsidies in the few provinces that are remaining, whilst the majority of provinces have transferred their subsidies.

Special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has received over 8.5 million applications for the special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant.

Zulu said of the 5.5 million applications approved in July, over three million have been paid.

"The cumulative number of rejected applications currently stands at 2.7 million. In line with administrative justice, SASSA has established a recourse mechanism that enables rejected applicants to apply for reconsideration and reassessment. SASSA has commenced with the reassessments and approximately 900 000 applicants who were previously declined, have since been reinstated and paid accordingly," Zulu said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's hot weather keeps shopper numbers low

Shopper numbers across all British retail destinations rose 0.8 in the week to Aug. 15 versus the week before, with extremely hot weather partly responsible for the muted increase, researcher Springboard said on Monday.In the previous week ...

HHM PURE Launched, Aims at Attaining Higher Level of Immunity and Protection

Palakkad, Kerala, India Business Wire India PURE is a combination of 43 different handpicked herbs that have proven health benefits. The process is modelled on more than 5000 year old ancient Indian tradition of cure for various lif...

Mamata speaks to Governor Dhankhar over Visva Bharati's law and order situation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday spoke to states Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, minutes after the latter expressed concern that the law and order situation at the Visva Bharati University was alarming. Just had a word with C...

Jennifer Hudson pays tributes to Aretha Franklin on her 2nd death anniversary

Actor Jennifer Hudson remembered Aretha Franklin on the RB legends second death anniversary. The Oscar winner, who is set to play Franklin in her upcoming biopic Respect, shared a black-and-white picture of the late singer on Instagram on S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020