J-K LG pays tribute to security personnel killed in Baramulla encounter

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha paid tribute to the security personnel who were killed during an encounter with terrorists in Baramulla district on Monday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-08-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 15:10 IST
J-K LG pays tribute to security personnel killed in Baramulla encounter
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha paid tribute to the security personnel who were killed during an encounter with terrorists in Baramulla district on Monday. Two CRPF jawan and one policeman succumbed to their injuries today after three terrorists attacked the joint naka party of CRPF and police in the Kreeri area. Three terrorists escaped the spot after firing at the check-post.

"He (Manoj Sinha) expressed his solidarity with the families of the martyrs and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls," said the Department of Information and Public Relations of Jammu and Kashmir. Central Reserve Police Force Inspector of General of Police Rajesh Kumar said that a dog squad has been called after the blood of one of the terrorists was found from the spot.

"We found a lot of blood, so at least one militant seems to have suffered major injuries. Dog squad has been called," said Rajesh Kumar. "Three jawans - two from CRPF and one from Police - succumbed to their injuries. Area cordoned off. Additional troops of Army, CRPF and Police have been called," he added.

According to the J-K Police, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out the attack on the joint naka party in Kreeri area. "It seems Lashkar men who were three in number carried out the attack near a shallow stream where a joint team was on a normal naka duty. We will give a befitting reply to terrorists. Three terrorists escaped after firing at the check-post. One policeman and two CRPF jawans lost their lives," Vijay Kumar, Inspector General Police, Kashmir said. (ANI)

