Senior journalist no more

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 17 (PTI): Senior journalist N J Nair died here early Monday following a cardiac arrest. He was 58 and leaves behind wifeand two sons.

He was deputy editor of The Hindu, an English daily. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among those who condoled the death.

"His (Nair's) commitment to journalism will be long remembered. My heartfelt condolenceto the bereaved family," the Governor said in a tweet. Describing Nair as an eminent journalist who valued work ethics, the Chief Minister said the scribe was an outstanding political correspondent.

His reports on Kerala's industry, commerce, finance and energy sectors provided the readers with a wide range of news on development besides insightful commentary. His death is a great loss to journalism, Vijayan said. The mortal remains were kept at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club to enable the media fraternity pay homage.

The funeral was held at the Shanthi Kavadam..