Susanta Singh first Odisha minister to test COVID-19 positive

Odishas Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. The MLA from Bhatli assembly constituency is the first minister in Odisha to have been infected with the virus. "I have tested positive for Corona and I am stable now.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SusantaSingh11)

Odishas Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. The MLA from Bhatli assembly constituency is the first minister in Odisha to have been infected with the virus.

"I have tested positive for Corona and I am stable now. Those who have came in contact with me recently are requested to stay isolated and get tested," the minister tweeted. Singh was the chief guest at the Independence Day celebrations in Balasore district.

Earlier, five MLAs had tested positive for novel coronavirus. They are Khandapadas MLA and editor of Sambad Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Polasara MLA Srikant Sahu, Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida, Nilgiri MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak and Salepur MLA Prasant Behera. State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari and Transport Minister Padmanav Behera went on home isolation on August 14 after a person, who was later found to be COVID-positive, came in their proximity.

Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari has also tested positive for the virus and is in home quarantine on the advice of doctors.

