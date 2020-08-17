These are the top stories at 5:15 PM: NATION DEL34 VIRUS-RECOVERIES Record 57,584 COVID-19 patients recover in one day: Health Ministry New Delhi: The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 in India went past 19 lakh on Monday with a record 57,584 patients recovering within a span of 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to over 72 per cent, according to the Union Health ministry data DEL25 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 case tally rises to over 26.47 lakh in India, death toll crosses 50,000 New Delhi: With 57,981 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 26,47,663 on Monday, while the death toll due to the disease crossed the 50,000-mark with 941 fresh fatalities, according to the Union health ministry. DEL26 JK-2NDLD ATTACK Encounter in J-K's Baramulla after three security personnel killed in attack Srinagar: Hours after a militant attack left two CRPF jawans and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman dead in Baramulla district of the union territory on Monday, security forces chased the ultras and killed one of them in an encounter, police said.

DEL44 ENV-JAVADEKAR-LD FUNDS Use CAMPA funds for afforestation, not for salaries: Javadekar to states New Delhi: With an aim to maximise the forest carbon stock by more tree plantation, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar urged the forest ministers of the states on Monday to use the CAMPA funds exclusively for afforestation and not for payment of salaries. DEL24 DEF-EXPORTS-PRODUCTS India preparing country-wise profiles of defence products for exports New Delhi: India is preparing country-wise profiles of defence products and platforms to promote their exports and the government will stand "side by side" with the domestic industry in this endeavour through diplomatic channels, a senior Defence Ministry official said Monday.

DEL42 RAIL-DFC-EXPANSION 4,000-km DFC planned to connect industries in east, west to south via Andhra, Odisha ports New Delhi: The Railways will build nearly 4,000-km dedicated freight corridor connecting industrial areas in the eastern and western parts of the country to southern India through major ports in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, a document on the planned corridors says. By Ananya Sengupta DEL43 DL-FACEBOOK-COMPLAINT Facebook India executive files complaint with Delhi Police after receiving threats New Delhi: Senior Facebook India executive Ankhi Das has filed a complaint with Delhi Police, alleging that she has been receiving "violent threats to her life", officials said on Monday. MDS11 AP-TDP-PHONE TAPPING Ex-AP CM alleges phone tapping; urges PM to order inquiry Amaravati: Alleging that the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh was resorting to illegal tapping of phones to further its political gains, Telugu Desam party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that the Centre order an inquiry by a competent body to check the illegal acts.

MDS8 KA-VIOLENCE-GOVT Bengaluru violence: State govt to approach HC for appointment of Claim Commissioner Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday said it has decided to approach the High Court for appointment of 'Claim Commissioner' for the purpose of assessment of damages caused to private and public property during last week's violence in the city, and recover the costs from the culprits. DEL20 VIRUS-VACCINE-NOBEL LAUREATE Safety, efficacy main concerns with Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine: Nobel laureate Peter Doherty Kolkata: Echoing the scientific community’s scepticism over Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine rolled out for emergency use, Nobel laureate Peter Charles Doherty says his “big worry” is there could be refusals for other vaccines if doubts over its safety turn out to be true. By Sudipto Chowdhury LEGAL LGD6 SC-BHUSHAN-CONTEMPT SC to consider larger questions in 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday said it would consider certain larger questions in the 2009 contempt case against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and journalist Tarun Tejpal as the issue before it has wide ramifications.

LGD3 DL-HC-PRIYANKA GANDHI HC dismisses plea for CBI, ED probe against Priyanka Gandhi, Milind Deora, Rana Kapoor New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the CBI and the ED to take action against Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Milind Deora and Yes bank co-founder Rana Kapoor for alleged cheating and fraud. BUSINESS DEL35 BIZ-FACEBOOK-HATE SPEECH Facebook says it prohibits hate speech but there is more to do New Delhi: Facebook, that is at the centre of a political slugfest over allegations of supporting the ruling dispensation, on Monday said its social media platform prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence and these policies are enforced globally without regard to political affiliation.

DEL39 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE Sensex, Nifty log 1st gain in four sessions Mumbai: Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty broke their three-session losing streak on Monday as gains in power, metal and auto stocks offset losses in banking counters FOREIGN FGN22 CHINA-INDIA China says ready to properly address differences with India Beijing: China on Monday said it is ready to work with India to enhance political mutual trust, properly manage their differences and safeguard the long-term development of bilateral ties. By K J M Varma PTI AD AD.