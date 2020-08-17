Left Menu
Development News Edition

Proposal sent to procure new seismometer for Maha dam site

A proposal seeking sanction for new seismometer and accelerometer instruments for installation at Jayakwadi dam premises near here in central Maharashtra has been sent to a state-run corporation for approval, an official said on Monday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 17-08-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 17:32 IST
Proposal sent to procure new seismometer for Maha dam site

A proposal seeking sanction for new seismometer and accelerometer instruments for installation at Jayakwadi dam premises near here in central Maharashtra has been sent to a state-run corporation for approval, an official said on Monday. The proposal was sent to Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation (GMIDC) a week ago for administrative sanction and release of funds, the official from the Aurangabad irrigation department told PTI.

A seismometer is an instrument that captures ground movements such as those caused by earthquakes, while an accelerometer is an electronic measurement tool. The existing seismometer in the Jayakwadi dam area of Aurangabad remains non-functional for the last two years.

"A proposal for procuring a new seismometer and accelerometer was forwarded to GMIDC last week. The proposal is of Rs 84 lakh - Rs 50 lakh for seismometer and Rs 34 lakh for accelerometer -," the official told. "Once the funds are made available, the Dam Safety Organisation (DSO) will undertake the work to procure and install the devices," he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC dismisses plea to direct authorities to immediately recover AGR dues from telcos

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation PIL seeking directions to the authorities to make immediate arrangements for the recovery of adjusted gross revenue AGR dues from telecom companies. The court is already loo...

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support: MGM Healthcare

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who is undergoing treatment at Chennais MGM Healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis, continues to be on life support in ICU, the hospital on Monday said. According to the health bulletin by the hospital, the si...

Legendary classical vocalist Pandij Jasraj dies at 90

Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said. He was 90. One of Indias greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj leaves behind a storied legacy spann...

Central Railway procures two drones for Mumbai division

The Mumbai division of the Central Railway is aiming at better and real-time surveillance of its station premises and other establishments on the back of two drones it procured recently for the Railway Protection Force RPF, an official said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020