Proposal sent to procure new seismometer for Maha dam site

A proposal seeking sanction for new seismometer and accelerometer instruments for installation at Jayakwadi dam premises near here in central Maharashtra has been sent to a state-run corporation for approval, an official said on Monday. The proposal was sent to Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation (GMIDC) a week ago for administrative sanction and release of funds, the official from the Aurangabad irrigation department told PTI.

A seismometer is an instrument that captures ground movements such as those caused by earthquakes, while an accelerometer is an electronic measurement tool. The existing seismometer in the Jayakwadi dam area of Aurangabad remains non-functional for the last two years.

"A proposal for procuring a new seismometer and accelerometer was forwarded to GMIDC last week. The proposal is of Rs 84 lakh - Rs 50 lakh for seismometer and Rs 34 lakh for accelerometer -," the official told. "Once the funds are made available, the Dam Safety Organisation (DSO) will undertake the work to procure and install the devices," he said.