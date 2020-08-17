MP: Two boys drown in water-filled pit

Two boys drowned on Monday in a water-filled pit in Bansadehi village in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, police said. The incident occurred when Nikhil Raj (14), his cousin Anuj Raj (10) and their friend Ashish (10) were playing in the pit under Bejamganj police station area, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) OP Tripathi.

He said Anuj sank first while Nikhil drowned while rescuing the former. Ashish jumped out of the water and raised alarm for help, the officer said.

Villagers managed to pull out the cousins but they had died by then, he said. He said the pit was dug by a private firm under the Pradhan Mantri Gram SadakYojana(PMGSY) but left it uncovered.

A case has been registered and investigation is on. PTI CORR LAL NSK NSK