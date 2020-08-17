Cop dies in road accident in Jharkhand's Dumka

A police officer who met with an accident here succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday. Shambhu Narayan Chaudhury, the assistant sub-inspector of Ranishwar police station in the district, was on his way to work on a motorcycle when a truck collided with his vehicle on Sunday, leaving him seriously injured, Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra said.

Chaudhary was taken to Siuri Sadar hospital in neighbouring West Bengal's Birbhum district, where he died on Monday morning during the course of his treatment, he said. The truck has been seized by police, and the driver arrested, Lakra added.