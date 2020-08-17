Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cop dies in road accident in Jharkhand's Dumka

Shambhu Narayan Chaudhury, the assistant sub-inspector of Ranishwar police station in the district, was on his way to work on a motorcycle when a truck collided with his vehicle on Sunday, leaving him seriously injured, Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra said. Chaudhary was taken to Siuri Sadar hospital in neighbouring West Bengal's Birbhum district, where he died on Monday morning during the course of his treatment, he said.

PTI | Dumka | Updated: 17-08-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 18:04 IST
Cop dies in road accident in Jharkhand's Dumka

A police officer who met with an accident here succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday. Shambhu Narayan Chaudhury, the assistant sub-inspector of Ranishwar police station in the district, was on his way to work on a motorcycle when a truck collided with his vehicle on Sunday, leaving him seriously injured, Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra said.

Chaudhary was taken to Siuri Sadar hospital in neighbouring West Bengal's Birbhum district, where he died on Monday morning during the course of his treatment, he said. The truck has been seized by police, and the driver arrested, Lakra added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Former BJP leader joins TMC in Bengal

Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of not fulfilling its promises and ignoring the interests of West Bengal, former saffron party leader Krishanu Mitra on Monday joined the TMC here in the presence of senior leaders and office-bearer...

Migrants return to Delhi as India's COVID-19 deaths top 50,000

Indias COVID-19 deaths topped 50,000 on Monday, five months after the country reported its first such fatality, as migrant workers poured back into major cities in hopes of regaining work after the easing of anti-virus restrictions. Hundred...

Facebook potentially going to destabilise the democracy: Congress

What is happening on Facebook is potentially going to destabilise the democracy if it already has not, according to Supriya Shrinate, Congress National Spokesperson on Monday. Addressing a press conference here, Shrinate said, Since India i...

Ganderbal, Udhampur residents delighted with restoration of high-speed mobile internet

The residents of Udhampur and Ganderbal districts in Jammu and Kashmir were delighted and relieved with the restoration of 4G mobile internet services after a gap of over a year and said on Monday it would help them carry out various activi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020