West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that September 1 will be celebrated as 'Police Diwas' to pay respect to all the police personnel who are working for the people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 17-08-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 18:17 IST
'Police Diwas' to be held in West Bengal on September 1
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during press conference on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that September 1 will be celebrated as 'Police Diwas' to pay respect to all the police personnel who are working for the people during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are developing a welfare board for police personnel. A total of 18 policemen have died while helping people in this pandemic. They are fighting COVID-19 to help people. So, we will celebrate September 1 will as 'Police Diwas' to pay respect to all the police personnel. We will also celebrate students' day, that will be informed later," Banerjee said while addressing a press conference here.

"There won't be any gender discrimination in police promotion. Compared to past years, the ratio of female to male police have improved. Now both will be seen equally and there will be no discrimination," she added. Banerjee also announced that transgenders in the state will get free ration till June 2021.

"West Bengal is a cosmopolitan state. I want to tell people who are trying to create a wrong impression about the state to first manage their own states. We will provide free ration to transgenders till June next year," she said. Commenting upon the ruckus created by local people at the campus of Visva Bharati, in Bolpur in Bengal's Birbhum district, Mamata said, "Visva Bharati is a central university. Governor had tweeted and called me regarding the problem. I myself do not want any construction there which will spoil the nature's beauty. I request Vice-Chancellor to consult DM (District Magistrate) and SP (Superintendent of Police). There should not be such things in Bengal, which will destroy the culture and heritage of Bengal."

Meanwhile, Rajiv Sinha, Chief Secretary, West Bengal said, "Our infrastructure is sufficient to deal with COVID-19. Only 35 per cent of beds are occupied and we are able to provide oxygen for all beds." "We are starting COVID-19 management system from today. This will help us to get the status of the patient through the health department website. This is being done to maintain transparency," he added. (ANI)

