Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central Railway procures two drones for Mumbai division

The Mumbai division of the Central Railway is aiming at better and real-time surveillance of its station premises and other establishments on the back of two drones it procured recently for the Railway Protection Force (RPF), an official said on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-08-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 19:08 IST
Central Railway procures two drones for Mumbai division

The Mumbai division of the Central Railway is aiming at better and real-time surveillance of its station premises and other establishments on the back of two drones it procured recently for the Railway Protection Force (RPF), an official said on Monday. The drones will act as the CR's "eye in the sky" and will monitor the whole area.

The drones or unmanned aerial vehicles can intimate the nearest RPF post of the division to apprehend criminals in real time if any suspicious activity is noticed, the CR said. Two criminals were recently apprehended on a real time basis in Wadibunder Yard area in Mumbai and in the Kalamboli yard in Panvel while they were trying to commit theft inside railway coach /wagon stationed in the yard, the CR said.

As per the CR, the beats of the drones are designed across the division based on railway assets, sensitivity of a given area, and activity of criminals. "A team of four staff from Modernisation Cell of the RPF has been trained and obtained licence for flying these drones," said Shivaji Sutar, chief spokesperson of Central Railway.

He said the drones have an operational range of 2 km and can fly upto 25 minutes. "They can also do real time tracking, video streaming and (operate in) automatic failsafe mode," Sutar said.

He said drones will be useful for the inspection of railway assets and ensuring safety of yards, workshops, and car sheds. They are also useful in the analysis of vulnerable sections for safe operations of trains, surveillance on disaster sites and coordinating with other agencies, besides napping of railway assets to assess encroachments.

The drones will be also useful in crowd monitoring during critical situations and festive seasons, the CR added. PTI KK NSK NSK

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Right-wing groups clash with counter protesters in several U.S. states

Right wing demonstrators fought with leftist counter protesters in Georgia, Michigan and Oregon on Saturday drawing in riot police and SWAT teams. Groups ranging from an anti-government patriot group in Portland, Oregon to alt-right Proud B...

Israelis eager to tighten ties to UAE after historic accord

For eager Israelis, anticipation is mounting that Dubais glitzy Burj Khalifa, the worlds tallest building, will soon join the ranks of the Pyramids in Egypt and the ancient ruins in Jordans Petra as a once-forbidden destination now within r...

Trump says U.S. watching 'terrible' situation in Belarus closely

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States will be closely watching the terrible situation in Belarus, where a political crisis erupted after a presidential election on Aug. 9 that protesters say was rigged.Its terrible. T...

Soccer-Guangzhou Evergrande, Beijing top Chinese Super League groups

Guangzhou Evergrande maintained their grip on top spot in Group A of the Chinese Super League CSL as striker Wei Shihao struck twice to guide the defending champions to a 3-1 victory over Henan Jianye, their fourth win in five games. Former...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020