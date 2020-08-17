Left Menu
NHRC notice to UP govt, DGP over gang-rape and murder in Lakhimpur Kheri

The NHRC has sent notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief over the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl belonging to Scheduled Caste when she had gone to relieve herself in a farmland in Lakhimpur Kheri, officials said Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 19:26 IST
The NHRC has sent notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief over the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl belonging to Scheduled Caste when she had gone to relieve herself in a farmland in Lakhimpur Kheri, officials said Monday. The incident took place last week in the farmland owned by one of the accused, the rights panel said, while seeking detailed reports from the police and the administration within six weeks.

"Reportedly the victim was tortured before being strangled to death. It is mentioned in the news report that there is a toilet in the victim's house but it's not functional," the NHRC said in a statement. "The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that a 13-year-old girl belonging to Scheduled Caste, was gang-raped and killed when she had gone to relieve herself in a farmland," it said.

The Commission has issued notices to the state's chief secretary and the DGP of Uttar Pradesh, seeking detailed reports within six weeks, including disbursement of the statutory relief as per rules framed under provisions of the SC/ST (POA) Act to the family of the victim, action taken against the guilty and the status of the FIRs registered in the matter, the statement said. The chief secretary is also expected to sensitise the district authorities in the state to create awareness that the "toilets should not be constructed for mere fulfilment of the government records, they are to be actually made functional", the rights panel said.

The Commission found it appropriate to forward a copy of the news item to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, which is the nodal ministry for the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', it said..

