Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 422 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected persons to 28,892, even as six COVID-19 patients died during the last 24 hours in the Union territory, officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-08-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 19:26 IST
J&K reports six COVID-19 related deaths, 422 fresh cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 422 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected persons to 28,892, even as six COVID-19 patients died during the last 24 hours in the Union territory, officials said. “Six persons, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir," the officials said.

They said all the deaths were reported from the Kashmir valley. With the fresh deaths, the death toll of coronavirus infected persons in the UT has risen to 548 of which 507 were from the valley and 41 from the Jammu region, they said.

Meanwhile, the UT recorded 422 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected persons to 28,892, the officials said. While 81 of these new cases were from Jammu region, 341 people were from the valley, they said.

There are now 7,048 active cases in the Union territory, while 21,296 patients have recovered from the infection, they added. The cases detected on Monday included 55 persons who had returned to the UT recently.

The officials said Bandipora district in north Kashmir recorded the highest of 49 new positive cases followed by 46 in Kupwara district..

