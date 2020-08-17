Left Menu
Development News Edition

Even Amitabh didn't get good movies at first; can't deny ill-treatment to Sushant , CBI should probe : Ramdas Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has issued a press release stating that even megastar Amitabh Bachchan didn't get good work during his initial days in Bollywood so the possibility of ill-treatment of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput cannot be ruled out.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:17 IST
Even Amitabh didn't get good movies at first; can't deny ill-treatment to Sushant , CBI should probe : Ramdas Athawale
Union minister Ramdas Athawale (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has issued a press release stating that even megastar Amitabh Bachchan didn't get good work during his initial days in Bollywood so the possibility of ill-treatment of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput cannot be ruled out. "In Bollywood also there are good and bad people. Even Amitabh Bachchan did not get good work in his initial days in Bollywood so the possibility of ill-treatment with Sushant Singh Rajput cannot be denied, the case must go to CBI for investigation," Athawale stated in the press release.

"Sushant Singh had gained star status in very less time and it was sure that he would have become a Superstar in the near future. So, demanding CBI inquiry in his untimely death is not a political matter. CBI investigation should be allowed in this matter," he added. Mumbai Police is renowned for its good work but earlier also several cases have been handed over to CBI for investigation, Athawale stated.

"Demanding CBI inquiry, in this case, is not a question on the capability of the Mumbai Police. Though Mumbai police has its own good fame in investigating cases but, in this case, we have seen a slow speed of the investigation hence, this case needs to be investigated by CBI," he added. The CBI has registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indigenous protesters in Brazil demand COVID-19 protection

Dozens of Indigenous people, many daubed in black paint representing their grief and fighting spirit, blocked a major highway in Brazils Amazon on Monday to pressure the government for help in protecting them from COVID-19. The Kayapo Mekra...

U.S. concerned over neo-Nazi groups after Hungarian rainbow flags torn down

The U.S. Embassy in Budapest warned on Monday that neo-Nazi groups should not be tolerated after two rainbow flags were torn down from municipals buildings in the latest anti-LGBT incidents in Hungary.On Friday, a hardline soccer fan was de...

CWC flood advisory for several states; cloudburst, flashfloods likely in some hill dists in north

The Central Water Commission Monday issued a flood advisory for several states, warning some hill districts in the north of likely flashfloods and landslides, as heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in parts of the country and water level i...

Lebanon needs 2-week lockdown after "shocking" COVID-19 rise, minister says

Lebanon must shut down for two weeks after a surge in coronavirus infections, the caretaker health minister said on Monday, as the country reels from the massive Beirut port blast.The countrys health ministry registered a record 456 new inf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020