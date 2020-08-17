U'khand reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 319 fresh cases
Uttarakhand on Monday reported six more deaths due to COVID-19 and 319 fresh infections, the state health department said. Haridwar district reported the highest number of 109 fresh cases, Uttarkashi 77, Rudraprayag 41, Udham Singh Nagar 38, Nainital 23, Tehri 15, Dehradun 10, Bageshwar three, and Pithoragarh, Champawat and Chamoli one each, the bulletin said. So far, 8,485 people have recovered from the disease, it said.PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:29 IST
Uttarakhand on Monday reported six more deaths due to COVID-19 and 319 fresh infections, the state health department said. With this, the state's COVID-19 death toll has mounted to 158 and the infection tally reached 12,493.
Four patients died at AIIMS Rishikesh and two at Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Hospital, according to the state health department's medical bulletin. Haridwar district reported the highest number of 109 fresh cases, Uttarkashi 77, Rudraprayag 41, Udham Singh Nagar 38, Nainital 23, Tehri 15, Dehradun 10, Bageshwar three, and Pithoragarh, Champawat and Chamoli one each, the bulletin said. So far, 8,485 people have recovered from the disease, it said.
ALSO READ
U'khand: 200 villagers shifted to relief camps in rain-hit Pithoragarh
Elderly woman carried on makeshift stretcher to hospital in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
Uttarakhand: 40 motorways blocked due to heavy rainfall in Bageshwar district
U'khand govt failed in disaster management in Munsiyari, Pithoragarh: LoP Indira Hridayesh
Rawat criticises Uttarakhand govt for not visiting rain-hit villages in Pithoragarh