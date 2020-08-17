Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM chairs meet to review preparations for master plan for multi-modal connectivity to economic zones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the national master plan for providing multi-modal connectivity to various economic zones. "Chaired a meeting to review the preparations for National Master Plan For Providing Multi Modal Connectivity To Various Economic Zones.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:01 IST
PM chairs meet to review preparations for master plan for multi-modal connectivity to economic zones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the national master plan for providing multi-modal connectivity to various economic zones. The prime minister described it as an important endeavour that will boost productivity, infrastructure, economic progress and opportunities for youngsters. "Chaired a meeting to review the preparations for National Master Plan For Providing Multi Modal Connectivity To Various Economic Zones. This is an important endeavour, that will boost productivity, infrastructure, economic progress and opportunities for our youngsters," he tweeted. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railway, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were among those who attended the meeting.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand CM condoles death of Pandit Jasraj

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday expressed grief at the death of famous classical singer Pandit Jasraj describing it as a big loss to the music world. Saddened to hear about the demise of Pandit Jasraj who was a pi...

JK: 2 militants killed in encounter after 3 security personnel martyred in attack

Hours after Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT militants carried out an attack which left two CRPF jawans and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman dead in Baramulla district of the union territory on Monday, security forces chased the ultras and killed two of th...

US approves oil, gas leasing plan for Alaska Wildlife refuge

The Department of the Interior on Monday approved an oil and gas leasing programme within Alaskas Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, the sprawling home to polar bears, caribou and other wildlife. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt sign...

Facebook issue: BJP MP in war of words with IT Parl panel chief Tharoor, Moitra

A Twitter duel erupted on Monday between BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Opposition MPs Shashi Tharoor, who heads the parliamentary standing committee on Information Technology, and Mahua Moitra over the prospect of the panel seeking views of Fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020