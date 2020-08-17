Left Menu
8 arrested for vandalism at West Bengal's Visva Bharati university

Eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident of vandalism at the Visva Bharati University, in Bolpur in Bengal's Birbhum district, on Monday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Birbhum, Shyam Singh said on Monday.

ANI | Birbhum (West Bengal) | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:42 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident of vandalism at the Visva Bharati University, in Bolpur in Bengal's Birbhum district, on Monday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Birbhum, Shyam Singh said on Monday. Authorities of the Viva-Bharati University in a statement today said that the institution is shutting down indefinitely.

"Given the volatile situation in the campus and also the threat to many colleagues with dire consequences, it has been unanimously resolved in the meeting of all Directors, Principals and HODs to close the University till the situation improves. However, admission, examination process and emergency services will be taken care of," it said in a statement. Earlier in the day, the University said those who were engaged in vandalism in the campus today need to be booked immediately and stern action to be taken against them so that such occurrences do not take place in future.

Authorities said that the University's loss has to be compensated from the miscreants immediately on the basis of the calculations made by an agency deployed by the MHRD or any other agency that the MHRD deems appropriate. Commenting upon the ruckus created by local people at the campus of Visva Bharati, , West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Visva Bharati is a central university. Governor had tweeted and called me regarding the problem. I myself do not want any construction there which will spoil the nature's beauty. I request Vice-Chancellor to consult DM (District Magistrate) and SP (Superintendent of Police). There should not be such things in Bengal, which will destroy the culture and heritage of Bengal."

Earlier in the day, there was a ruckus by local people at the campus of the university over the construction of a boundary wall near the Mela ground. The Mela ground belongs to the University. Protestors had allegedly damaged some structures. (ANI)

